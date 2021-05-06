By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that not less than $2.47 million (N939.98 million) has been expended to support businesses affected during the EndSARS’ protest.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, made the disclosure at the ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Arobieke said with the disbursement of the fund, not less than10,005 direct jobs and 40,020 indirect jobs were saved in the aftermath of the protest that rocked the state last year.

“Aftermath of the protests, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) recovery fund was set up to support businesses in Lagos State whose property and assets were vandalised post-#EndSARS protest that rocked the nation in October 2020. With funding from the state government, corporate organisations and private individuals, businesses were supported with grant sums ranging from 50,000 to 5,000,000 for beneficiaries to rebuild their businesses,”Arobieke said .

She said the initiative was made possible through Governor Sanwo-Olu’s determination to mitigate unemployment in the state.

The commissioner pledged that her ministry would continue to strive for the actualisation of its mandate which are wealth creation and employment, through its various programmes and activities.