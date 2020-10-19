Gabriel Dike and Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools in the State to stay at home following tensions generated by the nationwide anti-SARS protests.

Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive Monday, said the safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is important at this critical period.

She advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The Commissioner also encouraged schools to utilise other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdowns.

A statement by the Head, Public Affairs of Ministry of Education, Alausa, Mr Kayode Abayomi, quoted the Commissioner as saying that a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.