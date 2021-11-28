Some Civil Society Groups on Wednesday in Lagos, described the outcome of the judicial panel of inquiry constituted by the Lagos State government to probe cases of Police Brutality, as reek of half truth, which does not represent the real intention of the setting up of the panel.

Speaking at a Press conference in Lagos, the groups, Centre for Leadership and Good Governance and Movement for Justice, said it is unfortunate, that the panel allowed itself, to be manipulated, by external influences, in a manner that undermines the genuine intention of the Lagos State government, for setting up the panel.

“In furtherance of his sincerity to the process, Governor Sanwo-Olu nominated notable persons cutting across the judiciary, civil society, media and the youth constituency as members of the panel. It is also on record, that the panel enjoyed every sense of independence, that it requires, thereby preventing any interference whatsoever.”

The group said it is sad that despite the commitment of the state government towards ensuring that the Judicial Panel provides justice for all and discharge its duties with all sense of sincerity, certain individuals, allowed the manipulation of the works of the panel, and its eventual recommendations, by external influence, thereby altering the integrity of the process, while producing many recommendations that are premised on half truths, and inconsistent evidences.

The groups appreciate governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for accepting the report of the panel, and proceeding to release a white paper consideration of the panel’s report, with the clear intention to execute the credible recommendations of the panel.

That group also questioned the sincerity of a member of the panel, who he said of leaking official documents, before it got to the Table of the Governor who constituted the Panel.

It also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to peace building as it urge Lagosians, to massively support the proposed peace walk of the Lagos State government.