Additional day has been added to the time table for the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry.

This was announced shortly after its inauguration due to an extra assignment to investigate the Lekki shooting incident.

In order to have more time to hear the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) testimonies and the volume of cases, which has risen to 224, there will now be an additional sitting day with effect from Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11am.