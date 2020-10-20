Christopher Oji, Lagos

As the attack on police stations spread to many divisions, the Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) should defend their stations.

The order came days after and earlier order by the commissioner that any policeman that fires a shot on protesters would be dismissed.

A DPO who spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity, as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said: “Blame the CP for the attack and looting of armouries. When we saw how police stations were attacked in Benin, we were expected to defend our stations, but the CP who wants to please our masters warned that we must not fire. The protesters are armed, and how do we defend our stations? We all saw what happened to over 100 Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Hoodlums attack Orile Police Station in the Orile area of Lagos, following an alleged killing of three young men by a police personnel from the station pic.twitter.com/ahWTMjGGBh — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) October 20, 2020

‘They have set Orile Police Station on fire. They have attacked Amukoko Division, Liami division. Right now, they are attacking Ago/Okota Police Station while we watch as they destroy our stations.

‘The annoying thing is that the CP has now made a u-turn directing that we should defend our stations. We don’t know the directives to follow. What does he mean by the late directives? This is an affront on us, beating some of our men like schoolboys and looting our armouries.’