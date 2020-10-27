Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command is counting loses in the violent wake of the #EndSARS protests, reporting that six police officers and four civilians have lost their lives.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded 600 suspected hoodlums arrested during and after the protest at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said 38 police officers from various formations and locations within the metropolis were injured.

According to Odumosu, 58 police vehicles were burnt while 13 were vandalised by the mob, adding that 62 vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with pending cases were burnt and nine vehicles vandalised.

Odumosu said 15 motorcycles and tricycles were burnt while 65 others were vandalised at different locations in the state.

Odumosu gave details of public facilities that were either burnt or torched during the unrest last week to include the High Court Complex, Igbosere, Lagos Island; Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centres at Broad Street, Lagos Island, Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat, 67 busses at BRT Terminal Iddo, City Hall, Lagos Island, COVID-19 Warehouse at Monkey Village, BRT Terminals at Ojodu and Ikotun, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat, NPA Head Office, Marina, FRSC/VIO Office at Ojodu where only the vehicles parked outside the main buildings within their compounds were burnt.

‘Some private facilities, as well as other investments that were partly torched and vandalised/looted, including The Oba of Lagos palace, Television Continental Station at Ikosi- Ketu, Access Bank, GTBank and Ebeano Supermarket at Victoria Island, the Nation Newspapers office at Fatai Atere Street, Matori, Mushin, where only vehicles were burnt, Shoprite Malls at Ajah, LTV 8, Alausa, Ikeja, Surulere, Samsung Outlet at Apple Round About, Festac, Shoprite at Festac, Samsung Office Oyingbo, etc. However, some of the looted items from these outlets/offices have been recovered,’ the Commissioner stated.

He said based on the incidences, the Command was able to arrest a total of 520 suspects for various offences ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said, more importantly, Olamilakan Ibrahim was among those who broke into a bank and carted away cash and other valuables in Lekki.

The police chief said the suspect was arrested with N250,000, which was the suspects own share of the loot from the banks, and a locally-made pistol.

‘Also, two suspects, Ruben, 29, Samuel Oyediran, 16, were arrested by RRS operatives for their involvement in the burning of the BRT terminal at Berger and TVC Station in Lagos State, respectively,’ the Commissioner said.

He said the two suspects were nabbed in possession of the left-over of some quantities of petrol with which they set the places ablaze.

‘In the light of the above, it is a known fact that the protest was hijacked by armed hoodlums who have been responsible for series of killings, arson and looting of many shopping outlets in the State.

A thorough investigation into the cases has commenced. Members of the public should be rest assured that they will be updated as investigation progresses,’ he said.

The police Commissioner told citizens to go about their normal duties, assuring that the Command has reclaimed public spaces.