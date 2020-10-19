Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The ongoing #EndSARS protests in Lagos took a violent turn on Monday as protesters attacked two vans belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of Nigeria Police Force, and injured members of the squad.

The incident occurred at Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba around 10 am.

It was gathered that the two vans had gone to pick up officers who were on duty overnight and were attacked by the protesters.

A video showed the hoodlums coming in large numbers to attack the RRS vehicles.

One of the officers was caught and beaten thoroughly. The police officers were with guns but they refused to shoot at the protesters.

It was gathered that some of the officers who were injured by the protesters have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

In another video, protesters were seen chasing an RRS pick-up vehicle at the Secretariat end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The RRS truck met a brick wall and had to reverse for some minutes to escape the onslaught.