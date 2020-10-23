Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government has listed out about 20 ongoing cases where its officers are currently prosecuting criminal cases in courts against erring policemen that trampled on the fundamental human rights of Lagosians. The list of 20 policemen facing prosecution for charges ranges from murder to other minor offences. 10 policemen are facing murder and attempted murder in various courts, 7 are facing charges of various degrees of manslaughter, three cases of armed robbery/conspiracy and one grievous bodily harm. The policemen facing charges include Inspector Surulere Irede, Sergeant Sunday Ogunyemi, Corporal Ezekiel Babatunde, Ogunyemi Olalekan, Sergeant Gbanwuan Isaac, Aminu Joseph, Sergeant Alechenu Benedict, Sergeant Adebayo Abdullahi, Inspector A. Mohammed, and Mathew Ohansi. Others include Sergeant Segun Okun, Capt Adekunle Oluwarotimi, Adamu Dare, Sergeant Mark Argo, Corporal Pepple Boma, Inspector Emmanuel Akpobana, Emmanuel Uyankweke, Akanbi Lookman, Edokhe Omokhue, Afolabi Saka, Monday Gabriel, Yahya Adesina, and Aremu Museliu. Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said the state have always been committed to the prosecution of erring security officers. He therefore enjoined the public to keep track of the cases as state lawyers diligently prosecute them in the interest of the public.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun to tour parts of the city affected by the days of vandalism which occurred following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.