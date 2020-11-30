By TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The family of late taxi driver, Bright Mark, has demanded for for the sum of N100 million as compensation from the Nigeria Police.

Mark, 31 years old, was allegedly killed by a Police officer in February, 2018.

The family also demanded for the prosecution of the police officer that allegedly shot its breadwinner at the popular Rumuokoro roundabout in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

A member of Mark’s family, Akachi, told the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday, said his brother was allegedly killed on February 18, 2018, right inside his taxi, during a traffic gridlock at the Rumuokoro Roundabout.

Akachi said: “We want justice; justice in the sense that the Police officer, who killed our brother and breadwinner should be brought. When the former Commissioner of Police, Zaki, visited our family, he promised to bring the trigger-happy policeman to book. But, nothing has happened till date.

“We also want financial compensation to the tune of N100 million because Bright was the family’s breadwinner. Today, his wife and daughter, who was only four months when he was killed, as well as our mother, are languishing with hunger in the village”.

Counsel to the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. M.M. Nweke, in her submission, sought for an adjournment to enable the Police legal team visit the Rumuokoro Special Area Division, where the incident allegedly occurred.

Nweke said: “There was no name of any police officer mention in the petition. So, we need to visit the Special Area, Rumuokoro, to find out more facts. We are, therefore, seeking for an adjournment of hearing on this matter”.

In his ruling, Chairman of the Commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (retd), adjourned hearing on the matter till Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Uriri advised the Police legal team to ensure that they appear on the adjourned date with their witnesses.