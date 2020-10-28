Gyang Bere, Jos

A financial expert and Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Jos, and District Society, Mr Isaac Wadak, says the lockdowns occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and vandalisation of public and private institutions by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests nationwide have negatively impacted the already turbulent Nigerian economy.

He called on financial experts in the country to urgently come up with soothing measures to assist Federal and States Government to recover the country’s economy that is gradually sliding into recession.

Mr Wadak, in a press statement issued in Jos on Wednesday, expressed sympathy with those who lost their loved ones and properties in the melee that succeeded the peaceful #EndSARS protests around the country.

‘The curfew (another form of lockdown) all over the country is going to further compound the fragile economy of the nation which is already moving towards a recession as a result of dwindling oil revenue and COVID-19 lockdown,’ Wadak stated.

‘An economy like ours which is high in consumption and low in production am afraid can not stand this negative development.

‘This group have found a place and temporary engagement of their time and energy in the looting, pillaging and destruction(unfortunately).

‘What we are experiencing now is a backlash of pent up anger, despair and despondency of the youths made up of students who are home because ASUU is on strike, graduates can’t enrol for NYSC, unemployed and the not too fortunate to get an education.’

Wadak, who is a retired Permanent Secretary with Plateau State Government, said there is a need for authorities to listen to the youths who are in the better position to explain what they want and is good for them and their future.

Wadak advised that government at all levels should involve the youths in decision-making processes for good governance in the country.

He appealed to the youths to sheathe their anger and engage with authorities in elevated discussions for the good of the Nigerian economy and their future.