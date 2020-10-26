Judex Okoro, Calabar

The search for hoodlums in Cross River have started yielding positive result as the State Police Command have arrested over eighty suspects who vandalised various government and property in Calabar.

Those apprehended so far include youths who looted private offices, homes as well as those who invaded office of a National Assembly member, carting away various empowerment items.

Items carted away include household equipment, electronics, pieces of furniture, tricycles as well as stage and sound equipment from Calabar International Conference Center ,CICC.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Cross River Commisioner of police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said they have recovered a lot of looted items and have apprehended those involved.

He urged the traditional institutions community leaders.,faith groups,youth as well as community policing committees including the good people of Cross River to expose looters.

He said: “We have arrested over 80 suspects and they are under going interrogation in various security facilities. Looters have 24 hours to return all looted items before the house to house search gets to them as recovery of looted items is on going.

He further warned landlord ,parents while appealing to community and religious leaders not to hide or cover up for any criminal in thier environment adding that the house to house search which was in effect was not business as usual .

“No criminal element will be spared ,no one who vandalised governnent property or looted personal effects and invaded people private offices will go unpunished as they will face the full wrath of law.

“We are already working in synergy with other sister agencies in a bid to fish out the bad egg as well as recover looted items. I will advise all those who are in possession of such items to in thier own interest bring them out at conspicuous locations or face justice.

“So far, we have recovered four new tricycles, water heaters, bath tubs, air conditioners, speakers and executive chairs.

Other items include stage equipment at the CICC ,sewing machines from garment factory, fumigating equipments cartons of pesticides and so on.

The Police Boss said the police will not rest until all the perpetrator of arson and the vandalism which took place in the last 72 hours were all apprehended, adding that the house-to-house search jas been very effective.

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita on Monday, has promised one hundees thousand naira reward for information on looted property.

“We will read One hundred thousand naira to anybody who volunteers information that will lead to the recovery of looted property in the state.

“Anyone with useful information should please contact thie police authorities,” he stated.