Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, said the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest was not the culture of the people of Plateau State.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Saturday when he visited the vandalised Secretariat of Riyom and Jos South Local Government Secretariat, public properties and the House of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, in Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area.

“For me, this is a very bad development and a set back to the state and Nigeria. The level of destruction that I have seen in the three local government, Riyom, Jos South, Jos North and the House of the former Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara is just bringing out tears in my eyes.

“This shows that the devil has taken over the mind of some of our young people and it is not our culture here in Plateau to take part in looting and destruction of properties that does not belong to us.”

He noted that Plateau and Nigeria has a lot of decent and respected people who have stood for the peace and unity of Nigeria and must not allow this act of criminality to continue.

“I call on our people in Plateau State to go back to God and also go back to our decent culture. It is time for us to respect our elders, it is time for us not to take what does not belong to us.”

He expressed sympathy to those who lost their lives and properties during the looting, particularly the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Rev. Pam said despite the hunger that is glaring on the people, no one is expected to loot and carted away with properties that some individuals have laboured over the years to put in place.

Management Committee Chairman of Riyyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson said over 60 offices and sensitive files were destroyed and carted away.

He said the Secretariat is still recovering items that were looted with the help of traditional rulers from various communities.

Mafeng appealed to the people to return sensitive documents that contain high profile information about the running of the local government to enable the Management to take a proper assessment of the vandalization.

The Management Committee Chairman of Jos South LGA, Hon Dachung Yohanna Choji, said the hoodlums invaded the local government Secretariat and carted away with fertilizer and other valuable items.

He said it takes the security a serious task to send away hundreds of hoodlums who were ready to vandalise and carted away with valuable items.