Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that looting as well as destruction of infrastructure is unknown to the people of Plateau State.

Rev. Pam made this declaration, yesterday, when he visited the vandalised Secretariat of Riyom and Jos South Local Government Secretariat, public properties and the House of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area.

He said: “For me, this is a very bad development and a set back to the state and Nigeria. The level of destruction that I have seen in the three local governments, Riyom, Jos South,Jos North and the House of the former Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara is just bringing out tears in my eyes.

“This shows that the devil has taken over the minds of some of our young people and it is not our culture here in Plateau to take part in looting and destruction of properties that do not belong to us.”