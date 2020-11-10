Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday inaugurated Judicial Panel of Inquiry for the investigation of violation of rights of citizens and residents of the state, following the #EndSARS protest.

The 11-member panel is headed by a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Badejoko Adeniji, and has Mrs. Olufolakemi Ogundele as secretary. Members of the panel also include the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Makinde, Babs Oduyoye; as well as Prof John Akintayo.

The ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries including deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; former Speaker of the Oyo Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bisi Ilaka, and Head of Service, Ololade Agboola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo.

