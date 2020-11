Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Mr Kenneth Onuoha, yesterday, narrated to the Abia State Panel on police brutality, extrajudicial killings and related matters Collins Apugo, a police Sergeant, attached to the Ehimiri Police Station, Umuahia, shot dead his brother, Chukwubuikem Onuoha, and stopped him from getting medical attention.

Kenneth told the panel that Apugo shot Chukwubikem twice on the chest, leaving him in a pool of his own blood. And the man died.

He explained that the Police Sergeant had shot at them but the deceased pushed him (Kenneth) out of the way while the bullet hit him on the chest.

He disclosed that efforts to assist the deceased get medical attention were made difficult by the police officer, who threatened to shoot anyone that came close.

His words: “When I tried helping the deceased, Sergeant Apugo threatened that anybody that comes close will be shot. Chukwubikem kept moving and shouting and Sergeant Apugo shot him directly at his chest the second time and ran away.”

He added that Chukwubuikem was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia where he kept shouting: “Sergeant Collins have killed me” until he died.

He further disclosed that when the report of the incident was lodged at the Umuahia Police Station, the divisional police officer advised the family to bury the deceased since they ‘already knew who killed him.’

A warrant of arrest was later published declaring Apugo wanted by the police while his rifle was recovered at his hometown in Isuikwuato LGA.

He said the Police Sergeant has not been seen till date even after the deceased was buried on October 17, 2019, in Umuahia.