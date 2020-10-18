Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano to seize the opportunity of the ongoing demands by Nigerian youths on the EndSARS protest nationwide to constitute a panel of inquiry into the killing of its members allegedly killed by the team of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2017.

In statement by the National Director of MASSOB, Edeson Samuel, the group frowned at what it described as a calculated attempt to deceive Ndigbo on the truth of how its members were allegedly killed by the SARS team and dumped at Ezu River in Akwuzu, Anambra State.

The release also exonerated former governor of the State, Peter Obi, who was the governor of the State when the killing took place , insisting that he never had a hand in it contrary to earlier reports.

He said “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra under Comrade Uchenna Madu have frowned at the calculated misinformation and falsehood orchestrated by enemies of truth to deceive Ndigbo and general public on the inhuman and callous killings of members of MASSOB , whose bodies were dumped at Ezu River.

“It will be recalled that on the 9th of January, 2013, nine members of MASSOB, namely, Basil Ogbu, Michael Ogwa, Sunday Omogo, Philip Nwankpa, Eze Ndubisi, Ebuka Eze, Obinna Ofor, Joseph Udoh, and Uchechukwu Ejiofor and other arrested suspects detained at the Anambra State headquarters of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu under the bizarre command of ASP James Nwafo(Retd), were murdered in cold blood, their bodies were dumped at Ezu River which later become afloat.

“We remember the agony and pains which MASSOB and family relations of our slain members went through. Their families have not recovered from the psychological trauma Mr. James Nwafo and murderous gang of SARS inflicted on them.

“MASSOB representatives led by our leader who was the then National Director of Information and other National officials represented MASSOB at Awka during the panel of inquiry conducted by the Senate Committee on police affairs and National security.

“We also attended another panel with the relations of our murdered members at the Senate chambers, Abuja.

“Both committees of Police Affairs and National Security of the Senate failed to uphold justice for our slain members.

MASSOB insists with evidence that Awkuzu SARS led by Mr. James Nwafor murdered our members and other arrested suspects. The killing has nothing to do with Mr Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State as alleged or the Government of Anambra State.

“In fact the Government of Anambra State then was committed to unearthing the truth behind the dumped bodies, and supported the panel of inquiry through the office of Secretary to the State Government.

“MASSOB urges the administration of Gov Willie Obiano to set up another Panel of Inquiry on the matter. MASSOB is willing to testify and even expose other atrocious acts of SARS and entire Nigeria police Force against the innocent citizens. He stated.