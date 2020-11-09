Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has expressed worry that the destruction of public and private buildings in the South East by hoodlums may delay the take-off of Biafran government.

MASSOB national director of information, Sunny Okereafor said the hoodlums destroyed key infrastruture that would have been utilised for the take off of Biafra.

He condemned the burning and looting of government and private properties in the guise of #EndSARS protest and demanded the arrest and prosecution of culprits.

“We are at the verge of achieving the state of Biafra, and if Biafra comes today, those burnt government property could have served as take off offices for the new government, but now they’ve been burnt, things may be a little bit difficult.

“Whoever instigated the criminals to burn down those properties must be made to face the law as well as those who took part in the destruction of public and private property.

“The Federal Government sponsored thugs who made the protest to become violent, but they are arresting some people they allege were involved in arson and looting, but not those they sponsored.”

While urging youths of the country to be circumspect in their demands, Okereafor said the protest could have been used to correct many ills in the society if not for the fact that it was hijacked by thugs.