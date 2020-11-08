Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

is worried that the level of destruction of public and private

buildings in the South East during the #EndSARS protest by hoodlums

may delay the take-off of the Biafra government that will soon come on

stream.

MASSOB national director of Information, Sunny Okereafor who expressed

the worry in an interview said what the hoodlums who took the action

did not realize was that they had made the incoming Biafra government

difficult to take-off.

According to the MASSOB spokesman, “We are at the verge of achieving

the state of Biafra, and if Biafra comes today those burnt government

property could have served as take off offices for new government, but

now they’ve been burnt, things may be a little bit difficult”.

The MASSOB spokesman who strongly condemned the burning and looting of

government and private properties particularly in the South East in

the guise of #EndSARS protest, wants those involved to be arrested and

prosecuted.

“Whoever instigated the criminals to burn down those properties must

be made to face the law as well as those who took part in the

destruction of public and private property”.

While accusing the Federal Government of sponsoring thugs who made the

protest to become violent, but has now turned to arrest others,

Okereafor said inasmuch the pro Biafra group is in support of

prosecuting those involved in arson and looting, but it must not be

done holistically and not in isolation.

“The Federal Government sponsored thugs who made the protest to become

violent, but now they are arresting some people they alleged were

involved in arson and looting, but they are not arresting those they

sponsored.

“MASSOB do not condole violence, therefore those who were involved in

criminal activities in the guise of the #EndSARS protest should be

brought to book, but it should not be in isolation, those who were

sponsored by government should also be made to face the music”.

While urging youths of the country to be circumspect in their demands,

Okereafor said the protest could have been used to correct many ills

in the society if not for the fact it was hijacked by thugs mid way.