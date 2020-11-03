Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector General or Police, Muhammed Adamu, yesterday visited Lagos to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the destruction of properties caused by shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the state.

Adamu who spoke withe journalists after his meeting with the state governor at the Government House Annex, Marina, said his officers’ morale were down due to attack on them and setting ablazed of their stations.

He however, urged his officers not to be discouraged as a result of the attacks, noted that the incident was part of their job hazard.

Speaking on the level of distruction and damages done due shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, Adamu said: “Lagos seems to be the epic centre where whole the incidents took place. The amount of destruction is more in Lagos is more than that of any other state. I am here to commiserate with the Governor of Lagos State and the people of the state on the amount of destruction to public property and private businesses.

“My visit is also to see the Police stations that were destroyed and talk to officers and men of the Nigerian Police, encourage them not to be demoralised by the events that took place where they were attacked and police stations destroyed,.

” They are specially trained to take this kind of risks because by the nature of police job, they are exposed to this type of risk. Now that this has happened, it shouldn’t discourage us from performing our constitutional duties. The morale of some of them have been dampened so the visit is to encourage them not to to be discouraged but come out to protect lives and property.

“Apart from the police stations destroyed, private businesses were destroyed, even the palace of Oba of Lagos was destroyed. I would urge the citizens, any time you want to undertake a peaceful protest, it’s important to set up a protocol in order not to allow miscreants to hijack the protest. The moment you allowed that, the intent of the protest will be defeated as in the case of this peaceful protest we witnessed”.