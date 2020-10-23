The South East, South South Professionals of Nigeria, SESSPN, has called on all Nigerians of good will to totally reject the propaganda that the mayhem by hoodlums trailing the #ENDSARS protests was suddenly ethnically motivated.

A statement jointly signed by the group said SESSPN states with emphasis and facts within its reach, that this highly combustible narrative is promoted by desperate fifth columnists eager to further diminish the huge successes of the ENDSARS national rebirth crusade. Indeed, this predictable straw is the usual manipulative agenda of divide and rule by those who wish to turn our historic momentum for liberty to a gnashing of teeth between our citizens.

The statement jointly signed by its President and publicity Secretary Hannibal Uwaifo and Collins Steve Ugwu respectively said: “We must not let this happen, because the Yorubas and Igbos, Ijaws and Binis as every other nationalities of southern Nigeria, have always lived and worked together in our essential diversities with tolerance and accommodation.

“We believe and reaffirm that a cemented southern cohesion is the oxygen of redemption for a true Nigeria, and that is why we at SESSPN are in active vanguard with dominants social cultural organizations like Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, PANDEF, United Middle Belt Forum in a collective resolve to make this happen.

“We condemn the arson and destruction of state assets, looting of individual properties and plead that this should stop, as we commiserate with families and the government of Lagos for the regrettable loss of lives.

“Let us note that Nigeria will continue to be stunted and stuck if we allow this easy bond between a growing community of angry hoodlums and their deadly criminal enablers, to ruin our best coordinated and internationally acclaimed break out against state oppression since independence.

“We have chosen to be better and keeping it a steady work in progress should be a sacred duty of all.”