From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has warned against any form of protest or gathering to commemorate one year anniversary of EndSARS in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, in a statement by the police spokesperson, SP. Yemisi Opalola, called on the parents and guardians to caution their children against embarking on the planned protest.

The statement reads: “the intelligence that availed the police command revealed clandestine plans by some youths/group of people to embark on protest in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS saga which is scheduled to hold 20th October, 2021.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of police CP Olawale Olokode, psc, warned individual or group of individuals that arepalanning such in the state and their sponsor to stop the plan or any of such action forthwith as the Command will not allow a repeat of last year ENDSARS saga and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.

“Consequently, the State Police Command will not tolerate any unlawful protest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardize the peace of the state as the last year ‘ENDSARS saga protest’ still lingers in the minds of Nigerians especially the Police and other security agencies which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police has given marching order to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

“The CP advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law abiding, and desist from such planned protest/gathering/ assembly as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

“The CP advised the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.”