Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his counterpart, Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi have affirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on security of lives and property.

Both ministers affirmed Federal Government’s commitment to a stakeholders’ engagement on internal security and conflict resolution in Nigeria, held in Lagos.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various security agencies, monarchs, non governmental organisations, trade unions, market leaders, religion leaders and political leaders in the state.

Aregbesola in his address, appreciated the state the state government and the good people of the state for accepting to host the meeting. He said the meeting was not an afterthought but had planned to hold it months ago as part of our nationwide engagement with Nigerians on the critical issue of security.

The minister disclosed that meeting had held in Maiduguri and Katsina with Lagos, Calabar and Owerri on the card last month.

“The Lagos and the other engagements had to be postponed in light of the #EndSARS protest that gripped Lagos and other cities then. It is reassuring that we are holding this meeting and hopefully we will all have many positives to take home”, he said .

The minister stated that conflict prevention and quick resolution were prerequisites to stability and security of lives and property and development.

In his his opening remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior and other collaborating agencies for deeming it necessary to engage the citizens in developing strategies that would promote peace across the nation.

He said the state of insecurity being experienced across the nation called for serious concern considering its implication not only on the socio-economic development and prosperity of our people but also the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

According to the governor, “the incidents leading up to 20th October, 2020 and the aftermath have created a lot of tension in the land. We should not allow fifth columnists or conspiracy theorists capitalise on the after effect of the protests with collateral damage of police stations burnt and vandalised with arms and ammunition looted.