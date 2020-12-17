Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A petitioner, Anthony Olaoluwa Kusimo, who appeared before the Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation set up to receive and investigate complaints of victims on Police Brutality, Human Rights Abuses and Extra Judicial Killings by security operatives within the state, has narrated how he lost his right leg to amputation after being shot by a Police Officer simply identified as Officer Moshood.

Kusimo, 62, while narrating his ordeal to the Panel at Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, on Thursday, disclosed that on the 9th of February, 2012, two police officers accosted him around Iporo Ake area of Abeokuta, and one of them shot him but they both ran away.

“I was rushed to the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta by neighbours. After I have received some treatment, I was asked to go for X-Ray the second day, to my surprise, I got arrested at the hospital’s gate by some officers of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad from Magbon, Abeokuta and was detained for 37 days, tortured with hot iron and asked to confess that I was an armed robber which I refused”. He said.

He further revealed that due to neglect and lack of proper care for the leg, it started to decay with maggots and foul smell oozing from it, which later degenerated to the level of amputation in April 2012.

He added that it was at the stage, when the smell was unbearable that he was freed to go back to hospital.

“At this point, we had no money again to purchase drugs and pay hospital bills. I had to sell my uncompleted building which was ready for roofing for just N500,000 to take care of the medical bills”, Apostle Anthony said, requesting for government’s support in terms of compensation for the money spent on his treatment and to take care of his family.

In another petition brought before the Panel, petitioner, Gbenga Kehinde, said he who was arrested on 7th October, 2017 along with his three friends at Emuren, Ijebu Ode and taken to Magbon in Abeokuta, where they were accused of stealing fish worth N63m from a farm in Ijebu Ode.

According to the petitioner, he and his friends spent almost three months in police custody with several daily torture from Inspector Adam Abubakar for an offence they did not commit.

The cases, were however, adjourned to 28th January and 1st February, 2021 respectively for further hearing and to get the accused police officers for their responses.