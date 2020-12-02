Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Daniel Ozoemena, a petitioner at Anambra State Judicial Panel has narrated that in 2007, when MASSOB activities were at its peak, his nephew, Solomon Odinaka Ozoemena, who was staying in their village, Ukwala, Anambra West Local Government Area, met his death on his way to evening benediction at St. Catharine’s Catholic Chaplaincy, Ukwala.

According to the petitioner, the victim had a bag that contained the some apparel for church service but SARS operatives that arrested him claimed that he was a member of MASSOB and that the clothes in his bag were for their initiation. He said: “Without further investigation, Solomon was killed and thrown into Omambala River, and his body has not been recovered till date.”