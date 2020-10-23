Merit Ibe

The National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) has called for end to multiple extortions by security agents in the course of transporting goods.

The associations made the call at the back drop of ongoing protests against police brutality, extortions and intimidation, calling for total reforms.

They declared their support for the #ENDSARS protesters’ requests for a total reform , while appealing to government to listen to them and grant their demands to save the economy.

Calling for an end to the extortion at the numerous check points, which transporters of goods, and agro allied products face, Lagos Chairman of NASSI, Gertrude Akhimien, lamented that most times, the drivers who have up to 20 documents were delayed, which has caused them loses in perishable goods.

She appreciated the fact that despite the blockades of roads by the protesters, movement of goods have been free.

“In the past two weeks since the protest began, our members have not complained of being accosted while conveying their goods to food markets.”

The NASSI boss disclosed that her members have showed support to the protesters by distributing food, drinks and face masks.

Meanwhile, the association has condemned the violence against peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country. It noted that the loss of lives, maiming and inflicting injuries were unacceptable and do not align with the tenets of democracy.

“We commiserate with the families that have lost their loved ones and share the pain and anguish of all citizens of this great country.

“At this time, we encourage Nigerians to keep hope alive and we on our part will not be deterred in our call for justice, reforms & equity.