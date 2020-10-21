Romanus Okoye

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the shooting and killing of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State by yet to be identified men said to be of the Nigerian military Tuesday evening.

In a statement signed by NBA President Mr Olumide Akpata:

‘The events of today are events that we should never see or consider as normal in any democracy” he stated.

‘The military high command is hereby requested to immediately identify and name the officers involved in this gross professional misconduct for immediate prosecution and dismissal in line with extant laws.

‘The NBA shall immediately commence legal proceedings at all relevant fora (both locally and internationally) against the Nigerian Military and other relevant authorities, on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power, disregard of rules of engagement and the infringement of the fundamental rights (including right to life) of the affected citizens.

‘Given the degenerating nature of the crisis, an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (the highest decision-making body of the NBA) will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the state of the Nation and take other appropriate steps to decisively deal with the situation and prevent the nation from further going adrift.

‘The NBA believes that the current situation in the country calls for dynamic leadership and, as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, invites the President of Nigeria and others in authority to show uncommon leadership in saving the situation, instead of deploying troops against defenceless citizens whom they swore an oath to protect.’