Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the #EndSARS protest continues in the country, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has reminded broadcast stations in the country of the rules on coverage of crisis.

The management of the NBC, in a statement issued in Abuja, however said it monitored with keen interest, the coverage and reportage of the on-going protest on the #EndSARS campaign and noted that broadcasters have so far been conscious of their role as gatekeepers and the fourth estate of the realm.

“In specific terms, the commission enjoined broadcasters to take definite note of the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to further guide their broadcast during this

challenging time:

“1.3.3 Broadcast technology enables the broadcaster to bring information on issues of concern to the audience with immediacy. In the event of a crisis, the advantages of broadcast technologies may be used, but not in a manner to aggravate the situation or adversely affect those emotionally involved;

“5.4.1 (b) At all times, ensure that the coverage of a disaster or crisis is aimed at the overall public interest, guidance and safety;

“5.4.3 In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality; and

“5.6.2 The broadcaster shall approach with restraints, the use of materials from user generated sources in order not to embarrass individuals, organisations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society at large,” the NBC said.

The NBC further reiterated that

broadcasters have a duty to promote the corporate existence of Nigeria, and the socio-economic well-being of the Nigerian State.

“The Commission urges all broadcasters to continue to provide efficient, professional and comprehensive service to the people

based on national objectives and aspirations,” the NBC also said.