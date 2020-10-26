The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday sanctioned three major broadcast stations for their alleged roles in escalation of violence across the nation.

The NBC fined Arise TV, African Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television between N2million and N3million.

The stations were accused of airing unverified images of the alleged shooting.

The protest, which began on a peaceful note has since gone violence, with many states experience wanton destructions and looting of public and private properties.

Details shortly…