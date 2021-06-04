From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has donated hundred pieces of branded mattresses to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) FCT Orientation Camp, Kubwa.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta said the gesture was to assist the NYSC in replacing some of the items stolen by hoodlums during the October 2020 End SARS protest.

He added that the act was also a means of extending the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the NYSC.

Speaking at the occasion of Friday, Danbatta said “I am delighted to be here at the FCT National Youth Service Orientation Camp, Kubwa.

“We are here today to share in your loss and to support the replacement of some of the items carted away by hoodlums during the End SARS protests of October 27, 2020. The Commission is here to present you with a hundred pieces of Mattresses for the use of the Corp members. This act is one out of the Commission’s numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The youth as we know, plays a great role in national building. They contribute to national development and are responsible for bringing social reforms. As the saying goes, the youth of a country is the future of a country.

The Commission as the foremost regulator in Nigeria’s telecom industry has been supporting the youth through various projects and activities aimed at making them self-reliant and enhancing their contribution to the economy. One of such programmes is the young innovators.

Also speaking, the NYSC Commandant, Shuaibu Ibrahim represented by the Camp Commandant, Suleiman Abdul expressed gratitude at the act of benevolence by the NCC. He said he was excited that that the NCC would demonstrate such kindness and concern for the corpse members while lamenting how challenging it had been trying to restore the properties carted away and those destroyed.

“I am particularly elated at the solidarity and support shown by the NCC to the NYSC family especially as regards the welfare of corps members deployed to the FCT for the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“Mr. Chairman sir, October 27th 2020 can best be described as a sad day for the scheme as the EndSARS protesters under the guise of searching for palliatives destroyed and looted valuable camp facilities including furniture, cooking utensils, mattresses, electronics and computers worth millions of naira.

“The miscreants left us devastated but undaunted as we picked up the pieces and commenced the process of replacing some of the stolen items. Efforts were made to reach out to corporate organisations for support. Some made promises but the NCC lived up to expectations and delivered.

‘I am happy to receive one hundred (100) mattresses donated by the NCC to alleviate the gaps created by the miscreants. The generosity of the NCC is coming at a time it is needed most especially with the orientation camp in session.

“On behalf of the Director general, staff and corps members, I wholeheartedly express my profound gratitude to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) for coming to our aid In NYSC and investing In the Nigerian Youths.

We shall forever remember this gesture and fervently hope that the relationship between our two organisations shall grow from strength to strength. The commandant said.