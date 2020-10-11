Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has joined the ongoing protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

Nigerian youths have been protesting in large numbers over the last few days, against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force that has been widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and killings.

Earlier this week, the Federal Government promised to reform the police unit, but citizens are demanding more than reorganisation, with a disbanding of SARS the goal of the protesters.

Ndidi, who is on the sidelines with a groin injury, claimed some of the country’s football stars are afraid of travelling home because of the unprofessional conduct of the security operatives which could turn to harassment.

“#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians… We are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime,” Ndidi said.

Also, former Arsenal and Serie A club, Roma have Nigerians in calling for an end to the activities SARS.

After watching a video of how SARS operatives harass the youths on social media, Wright did not hesitate to lend his voice to the public outcry.