Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi on Monday posted an iconic picture wearing a Versace vest that looks like a bullet proof vest with feast clenched in support of the #EndSARS protest.

The midfielder is getting rave reviews for lending his voice to the protests back home.

Before now he had also tweeted this: “Football stars and legends across the world in the past days have all lent their voices to support the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force which has since been dissolved.”

Also amplifying the cry in the ongoing protest to end police brutality in the country are John Ogu and Precious Dede.

Ogu through several tweets on his twitter handle @ogujohnugo, rued the bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria.

He tweeted; “Our Mumu don do!!! #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndSars

“We never sleep o!! We are the CHANGE”.

Former Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper Precious Dede, now goalkeeper trainer of India U-17 team, spoke up from her base in India.

Through her Facebook page, Dede wearing a face mask and bearing a placard, demanded for an end to the brutality Nigerian youths face in the hands of the police force.

Her placard read;”I DEY ABROAD NO MEAN SAY E NO CONCERN ME. WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER! #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”.

It would be recalled that other Super Eagles players and English premier league stars like, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Marcus Rashford, Mo Salah, amongst others have in several tweets supported the #EndSARS protest.