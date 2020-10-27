The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) expected to begin today, has been postponed indefinitely following angry demonstrations across the country.

This is even as the group has called for the prosecution of those involved in the killing of innocent citizens.

“We implore that persons responsible for the dastardly act of killing innocent people as well as those that are committing arson and looting must be identified and prosecuted in line with the laws and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We also urge the federal and state governments to immediately kickstart the deep and comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s security institutions because it is central to the development of our economy” the statement, noted

Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), considered it insensitive to organise the programme without taking adequate cognisance and due consideration of recent developments across the country.

The group which noted that the summit is a big conversation for action with the theme ‘Building Partnerships for Resilience’ explained that the occasion would focus on key national issues especially as Nigerians continue to manage the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.