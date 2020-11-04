Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An Enugu based NGO, Baywood Foundation, has demanded the implementation of 30 per cent affirmative action for youths in governance and leadership positions as a solution to agitations among youths in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Enugu, the Country Director of the foundation, Mr Chukwudi Ojielo said that if youths are allowed to participate in the decision-making process, they will effect important changes in the political system which will result in effective development in the society.

“We call on government and as a matter of urgency to proclaim and implement a 30 per cent affirmative action for youths inclusion in governance and leadership positions in our country. This has to be transparent, respectful and accountable as it will cause a significant change that will drive development in the country.

“The engagement and inclusion of youths in formal policy, governance and politics will provide a platform for effective Civic participation that will create opportunities for fresh ideas and new leadership that can help to overcome the problem of bad governance.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on government at all levels to take action and adopt and legislate our Baywood Foundation initiatives as a panacea to ending youth agitation and rebuilding their trust in public institutions.”

The group also called on government including private and public establishments to adopt the intern and retain initiative of the foundation which is aimed at creating opportunities to advance the development and better the lives of the youth.

On his part, the chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu State Branch, Mr Paschal Ugwu said the youth in the state are ready to take up leadership positions. He, however, advocated that the affirmative action should take effect from the political party level for it to be successful.