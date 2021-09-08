From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A non-governmental organisation, Behind Bar Human Rights Foundation, has launched a platform for public complaints on issues of human rights abuses and other forms of violations by security operatives in Delta State.

The platform is a talk show on a local radio station where victims or families of victims of rights violations can share experiences with the overall objective of redressing injustice.

This is coming after about one year of the nationwide #EndSARS protest, which started in the Ughelli area of Delta State, against illegal arrest, detention, brutality and other forms of rights abuses by security agents.

The coordinator of the foundation, Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, said the show, tagged “Talk to Harrison Show”, was another avenue to intervene in cases of rights violations especially as they affect the vulnerable groups in the society.

Gwamnishu said when such public complaints are made, the legal department of the foundation is activated immediately to take up the issue with a view to getting justice.

However, to appear on the show and share experiences, Gwamnishu laid out some hurdles.

‘Before coming for the show, you must get a court affidavit so that you won’t come and tell us lies on air because it will affect our programme.

‘So you come here with an application letter and an affidavit to come and share life stories on rights violation,’ he said.

According to him, the platform is a direct fall out of last year’s #EndSARS protest.

‘After the protest, we discovered that the same issues were now coming back. So we need a platform where people can speak up and also their voices are heard too.

‘This programme will help bring up those stories, and all those involved in rights violation, these societal havoc should now be aware that they can no longer go scot-free,’ he added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.