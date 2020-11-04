A member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Emma Akhaba in Edo State has added his voice to the chorus calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to speedily address the cries of #ENDSASRS protesters insisting that Nigeria is in dire need of reform.

In a chat with The Sun, Akhaba said that the Federal Government must engage disillusioned youths through dialogue in order to find a solution to the crisis currently rocking the country. According to him, government at all levels must do the needful to interface and interact with youths in order to fashion a way out of the situation for the sake of posterity.

In the same vein he also cautioned protesting youths to ensure that they stay alive and protect fellow citizens who are in the same situation and not make life more miserable for others who are suffering the same situation they are fighting to correct.

He said; “Protest peacefully, stay alive to see and live in the Nigeria of your dream when it eventually comes. Protect your fellow citizens who are in the same situation with you and don’t make life more miserable for others who are suffering to survive.”

He added: “I also feel that the youths should be more articulate. Beyond police reforms, the Nigerian system is begging for enduring reforms. I mean our institutions must be rejuvenated for our common good. Demanding for referendum would also not be out of place at this critical time in national advancement.”

Reacting to a possible security lapse by the Edo State government over the escape almost 2000 inmates from two correctional facilities in Edo State, Akhaba said he would not want to pre-empt the outcome of the recently inaugurated panel of inquiry. He said: “We do not have the full details of what happened on the prison break yet to know what could have been done differently. I would not like to pre-empt the panel of enquiry.”