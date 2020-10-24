Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has commended the Nigerian youths over their peaceful conduct of the EndSARS protest.

Iwuanyanwu while speaking to our correspondent noted that the youths have done what the elders could not by courageously staging the protest in the midst of brutality and neglect.

As a patron of so many youth organisations in the country, he pointed out that the Nigerian youths have taken the first and the right step.

According to him, “the youths of Nigeria in the past few weeks have made history. They have been able to do what the elders were unable to do .

The youths courageously and boldly confronted the problem of insult, brutality, neglect and injustice. Nigerian youths and majority of Nigerians have suffered in our country, Nigeria.

“What impressed the whole country and the free world is that the youths carried out their demonstration in a very civilised and peaceful manner devoid of any violence or bloodshed.”

However, he condemned the hijack of the protest by hoodlums who seized the opportunity to loot and cause disaffection in the public even as he pointed out that those are not Nigerian youths.

While calling on the youths to stop their protest, he implored the federal government to as a matter of urgency listen to the demands of the youths to avoid the country being plunged into chaos.

He said “I will therefore appeal to our youths to seriously consider calling off this demonstration and give government time to fulfill all your demands since the government has accepted to do so. My concern is that if this situation is not arrested , our dear country Nigeria will be plunged into chaos”, Iwuanyanwu said.