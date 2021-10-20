By Christopher Oji; Lukman Olabiyi and Lateef Dada, Osogbo
LAGOS State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said Nigerian youths have enough reasons to demand a better life and future, adding that such demands have heightened their inability to live and prosper, due to the existing socioeconomic and political conditions, amongst other factors rocking the country.
The governor, who spoke at the Lagos youth
symposium organised by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, themed, “Rebuilding For Greatness, Peaceful Conflict Resolution”, noted that the symposium was organised to engage over 1,500 youths drawn from various voluntary organisations, uniformed organisations, non-governmental organisations and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, among others.
He said the primary
objective is to use the plat- form to network and learn new ways of contributing their quota to rebuilding Lagos and achieving the greater Lagos dream.
The governor, who reminisced that about this time, last year, the state and, in- deed, the whole country witnessed a mass protests against police brutality tagged #EndSars, pointed out that the movement saw a majority of Nigerian youth population participating in one of the largest movements since the country’s democratic transition in 1993.
Sanwo-Olu explained that despite the massive destruction of properties as a result of the protests and economic downturn occasioned by the COVD 19 pandemics, the state was able to cope with the challenges.
Meanwhile, the Lagos and Osun States Police Commands have warned against any form of protest or gathering to commemorate one year anniversary of End- SARS in the states.
