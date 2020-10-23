Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Normalcy is gradually returning to Benin City, Edo State capital after the ENDSARS protest that led to the destruction of property as business activities have resumed in full swing in major parts of the state.

Shop owners along Akpakpava road, Lucky Way in Aduwawa and other environs have opened up for businesses and other road users are moving freely unhindered.

Residents of the state are seeing making use of the bank with their Automated Teller Machine cards.

Speaking on the prevailing calmness, Mr. Dele Igbinedion said Nigerians decided to give the government the chance to act on their demands.

“From my own experience, normalcy is gradually returning. Our people are still suffering and smiling.

“Not much has changed, nobody here on this queue actually believes that we have achieved much from the protest.

“The government, from the president’s broadcast, the man is totally unwilling to effect any changes to assuage the people.

“So, the calm that we have, I can say it is an uneasy one, it is like sitting on the keg of a gun powder.

“Government should not feel that the calm that they see, means that the people are compliant. They just want to give them a chance to see if they will actually effect changes”, he said.

Igbinedion said this is the first time the Nigerian youths are coming out to ask for a change which should have given the president to have written his name in gold by granting them, but he is yet to do so.

“The government should be responsive. I know that every representative in government was shocked that for the first time, Nigerians are asking for something.

“Nigerians have never asked anything from their government, they have never demanded anything, they vote people in and just let them do what they want to do.

“This is the first time in my experience that Nigerians are asking for something very infinitesimal and what they are asking for is very small, just reform SARS, reform the country.

“The way forward is for the government to listen to the people. It is an opportunity for Buhari to have written his name in history but so far, he has not risen to the occasion, I hope he can do that”, he added.

Another resident, Douglas Ogbankwa, appealed to the youths to allow the current peace enjoy in the state to continue as no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.