Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peace advocates under the aegis of Coalition of South East Peace Practitioners Network (SOEAPAT), have commended youth in the Northern parts of the country for not embarking on a destruction spree in the region as a result of the lingering #EndSARS protests.

The group urged Northern governors to engage them in a peaceful campaign, noting that the initiative would consolidate on their response to national issues considered unfavourable to the region.

SOEAPAT Zonal Chairman, Dr Obi Chibuzor, and Legal Adviser, Amadi Ojukwu, in a statement, Saturday, said: “The way the youths conducted themselves in the North this time around in the midst of some provocative falsehood on social media to incite the people against the Igbo tribe by some merchants of crises is quite commendable. This goes to show that our youths are now ready to take leadership of the country.

“They deserve accolade for their peaceful disposition, patience, maturity and perfect understanding during this trying period of our dear nation.”

Chibuzor added that, ” For us to defeat this long-time hatred sold to us by some enemies of peace and unity of our country through religious and ethnic sentiments, we must distinguish criminality and collective action of a people.

“Once we are able to separate that, we will work together to defeat any evil and crisis merchants like it’s the case now.

“Naturally, by now, there would have been violent response targeted at Igbo people and businesses around the North, but to the glory of God, the northern youths with the help of the elders and ulamas disappointed the crises merchants by remaining peaceful.”

On the alleged utterances by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, he said: “We want to completely disassociate ourselves from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all his ideologies. We are happy that all the well- meaning Ndigbo groups and peace lovers have taken similar position to disown him.

“While we must state here again that we have been marginalized overtime even before the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari, we kindly appeal to our people to be patient, calm, and press home our demands for inclusiveness legitimately and not to demand for cessation.”