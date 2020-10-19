Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern youths under Arewa Youths Assembly on Monday condemned hijack of the ongoing nationwide #ENDSARS protest by hoodlums.

The group, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in putting the measures in place to prevent the protest which has so far been much peaceful degenerate.

Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, told Daily Sun that, it was the civic rights of all Nigerians to put forward their agitation via peaceful protest or other means that conforms with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hence, the government’s responsibility to protect them while exercising this constitutional provision.

According to him, with regards to the #ENDSARS protest, our attention has been drawn to the activities of hoodlums across the country who have taken charge of the process to perpetuate their evil act by causing a menace to an already agitated society.

“While we understand that it is the civic rights of all Nigerians to put forward their agitation via peaceful protest or other means that conforms with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we must also understand the every Nigerian reserve the right to safer environments to go about their normal businesses, hence, any effort by miscreants to disrupt this peace will be met with stiff resistance.

“You must all agree with me that there have been instances of attacks on protesters which have further resulted in the death of innocent Nigerians and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

“This morning, the news of the unfortunate jailbreak in Benin correctional centre increases fear if this is going to become the trend of events and, if measures are not put in place, this might escalate to further mayhem which will be capable of creating turmoil all around the country.

“This is not good for the peace we have so far enjoyed and not also good for the intention of the youth protest.

It is on this note that will call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly and put an end to all these madness on the street since the aim is been compromised”, he said.