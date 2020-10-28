Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely intervention in the EndSARS protest that has led to the destruction of property and death of some innocent Nigerian youths across the country.

He said his intervention has doused the heightened tensions and thereby restoring peace and calmness to the country again.

The monarch gave the commendation when he received the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clement Agba in his palace in Benin City.

Ewuare II said that the president has heard their demands and he would act on them accordingly adding that they should give him some time to act on them.

He said that the youths have no other countries they could call their own if being destroyed by their own actions and on that, they should give peace a chance.

The royal father further commiserated with those who lost their loved ones during the crisis.

Commenting further, the royal father, thanked the president for approving the construction of railway line that would pass through the Benin axis just as he said it would boost social-economic activities in the state and also ease the means of transportations in the state.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clement Agba, said he was in his palace to carry out the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari who has asked all the ministers to go to their various states to have a meeting with the stakeholders and get their views and suggestions on the state of the nation.

Agba also intimated the monarch on the proposed plans of the president to cushion the effect of hardship on the citizens of the country especially the youths through the various economic plans set up by him.

He thanked the monarch for giving him an audience.