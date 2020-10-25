Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Some prominent leaders of Odi community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have carpeted former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments on the involvement of soldiers in the #EndSARS protests.

Soldiers acting on a directive by Obasanjo in 1999 had invaded Odi and razed it down in search of suspected criminals who killed some policemen.

The leaders under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Odi said Obasanjo is not qualified to speak on peaceful protests considering what he did to Odi in 1999.

The signatories including the deputy King, Chief Prenus Ogboin, the youth president, Ikposuoyeski Inemike , the Community Development Chairman, Goddey Niwiegha among others said the people of Odi have not forgotten what the Nigerian Army under did to the community.

The leaders while insisting that Obasanjo still owe the people of Odi an apology said the times Nigerian has found itself calls for reflection.

The statement read in part “The trauma that Odi went through under President Obasanjo is still fresh in living memory.

“The Nigerian Army moved in tanks, the Nigerian Navy moved in warships and the Nigerian Air Force was overheads.

“All the force of the Nigerian federation was unleashed on the sleepy and unarmed rural community of Odi, all because some young people dared to ask for their rights. It was a time no one in Odi wishes to recall.

“Definitely, there are some lectures that ‘Professor’ Obasanjo may not be qualified to deliver, especially a lecture on how to disperse a peaceful protest without violence.’

On November 20th 1999 under President Obasanjo’s watch, the whole Odi community was razed down. Countless people were killed, old and young, women, girls, boys and children. Our women and girls were raped. Times like this in our national history provide opportunities for reflection. What we expect from Obasanjo is an unreserved apology to the Odi people. Delivering sermon at this on how to dialogue and peacefully disperse unharmed protesters is like adding salt to injury. Our country has survived crisis in our history. Odi people believe and pray that this soon shall pass”