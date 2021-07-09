Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings, on Friday, recommended award of N218million to 42 victims or families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by the police and other security personnel in the State.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, who announced the recommendation while submitting the report of the Panel to Governor Dapo Abiodun, added that the panel equally made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as deterrent and in the interest of justice.

Olugbemi further revealed that the Panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

He noted that the 289 page report captured the testimonies and evidences of gory details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment and other forms of human rights abuses leading to brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death, loss of means of livelihood, unlawful seizure of personal properties and various forms of atrocities.

The Panel Chairman further revealed that most of the police officers brought before the Panel were found to be grossly deficient in knowledge and professional training required for efficiency in the Police Force, urging government to put machinery in place to address the situation.

Receiving the report, Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said “the recommendations of the Panel would be implemented towards having a peaceful society that will engender more robust relationship between the people and security agencies”.

The governor appreciated the Panel members for their selfless efforts and contributions towards the successful completion of the task.

“I believe that the implementation of this report will end the gory experience often encountered by residents of the State”, he added.

Abiodun noted that “it is important for all of us as a people and security agencies to ensure and foster a continued and mutually beneficial relationship”.

He, however, appreciated the youths, security agencies, media, religious and community leaders, market men and women, and other stakeholders, for their contributions to the development of the state.

