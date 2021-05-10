From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Extra Judicial Killings, sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, has ended its sitting, declaring 58 petitions were treated.

The panel chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, who made this known in Abeokuta on Monday, while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the six months sitting period, said: ‘The Panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.’

Olugbemi said some petitions were rejected because they were not in line with the terms of reference that the panel was given by the state government.

He assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, saying the panel’s report was ready for submission to the government.

He added that the submission, it is left for government to implement the report or not.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the panel, the Chairman said: ‘Although the panel encountered some logistics challenges but we were able to surmount them.’