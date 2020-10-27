Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that no fewer than 5,000 youths in the state will be engaged in an empowerment and economic programme, billed to be launched this week.

Abiodun, who said the empowerment programme is purposely designed to unleash the creative energies of the state’s vibrant, tireless and motivated youths, towards building a more vibrant economy, noted that youths must be consistently engaged in productive ventures in order to build a virile economy.

The governor added that 250 youth in each of the 20 local governments areas of Ogun, via the programme, will be provided with skills and capacity building as well as stipends, saying the participants will also be attached to small and medium scale enterprises and government agencies.

Abiodun made these known while briefing newsmen, on Monday night, in his office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He disclosed that apart from fully implementing the 5-point resolutions of the National Economic Council meeting of Thursday, 15th October, 2020, following the demands of the #EndSARS protesters, his administration has implemented three additional measures, aimed at meeting the demands of youths in the state.

The step, according to the governor, was to give the youth assurances of his government’s commitment to faithful implementation of initiatives that will bring lasting solution to brutality of security agencies.

While commending the original conveners of the #EndSARS movement for listening to the voice of reason to suspend the protest, Abiodun lauded youths in the state for “the largely peaceful manner with which they conducted themselves while the protest lasted, despite infiltration of the initial protest by hoodlums who we have overwhelming evidence came from outside the state”.

The governor equally commended law enforcement agencies, especially the police for their maturity, dedication and great restraint in handling the #EndSARS protest in the state.

He commiserated with the families of civilians and security officers who have lost their lives and those who have lost their properties in the #EndSARS violence in different parts of the country, reassuring that “we will continue to ensure the safety of lives and properties. We plead with our citizens to go about their businesses peacefully”.

“Our combined teams of law enforcement agents have been put on the alert to protect public buildings and similar properties belonging to the government and other prominent facilities in all locations around Ogun State. Please call 112 to report any suspicious activities, molestation or harassment”, Abiodun added.