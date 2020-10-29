Former presidential candidate and businessman, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has canvassed an efficient police services run by well-trained men and women, motivated, and well paid, consistent with acceptable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), towards accountability, and the protection of citizens fundamental human rights.

Olawepo-Hashim, a civil rights leader, and a 1989 Amnesty International Prisoner of Conscience in a reaction to the ongoing ENDSARS protest, said that the action of heroic Nigerian youths was a noble one, deserving prompt attention.

“I condemn the excessive use of force to handle what is otherwise a peaceful protest and commend the protesters for breaking a two-and-a-half-decade long silence in the face of myriad of injustices in the land. As one who has been a victim of such brutality in the hands of Nigerian security forces as students’ leaders in the 1980’s, I know what these current event means.”

He acknowledged the response of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to the EndSARS protest with the redeployment of men of that dreaded unit, but insisted that something more comprehensive was urgently needed.

Olawepo-Hashim insisted that “nothing must be done to apply force in crushing the on-going nationwide peaceful protests. As a matter of fact, under our laws, it is the obligation of the police to offer protection for peaceful protesters, not persecute and kill them.”