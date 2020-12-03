From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Matters has received a total of 32 petitions from members of the public.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sidiq disclosed this in Akure at the inaugural sitting of the panel.

He sought the full cooperation of petitioners in ensuring the success of the panel

Sidiq noted that the panel would stick to its terms of reference and would not compromise on any issue that may be brought before it.

He suggested that one of the petitioners is the Nigeria Correctional Centre, while some aggrieved Nigerians also filled their petitions.