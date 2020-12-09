From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has read the riot act to prospective #EndSARS protesters planning to stage another round of protest in the State.

The Command threatened to deal decisively with any individual who engages in any kind of protest in any part of the State in the name of #EndSARS.

The threat is coming on the heels of alleged plans by some youths to engage in another round of protest against police brutality.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Mr Tee Leo lkoro, said the Command was prepared to prevent what happened during the last #EndSARS protests.

During the last #EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums, two policemen, many police stations and both public and private structures were razed.

The correctional facility at Okitipupa was also attacked while prisoners were released by the hoodlums.

‘Why should there be another #EndSARS protest? SARS has been disbanded and ended, there is no reason anymore for anyone to be calling for an end to SARS.

The PPRO said: ‘All the SARS officers have been transferred, some of them are still undergoing treatment, so what is the name they are going to give to this protest? Except they are miscreants who want to use this period of the year to foment problems.

‘People are free to protest, but they are required to write the police for cover and we will not allow any kind of thing that will lead to the destruction of property.

‘Anyone who tries it should be prepared to find himself in detention and may lose some parts of his body because the law says if you see somebody trying to destroy property and you ask him to leave there and he refuses, then you will need to use force to get him out of there,’ Ikoro stressed.