By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala (MON) is facing a barrage of attacks from Nigerians, even as she has apologized for the tweet about Nigeria being a ‘jungle’.

The four-time CAF African Women’s Footballer of the Year recipient had on Sunday night lent her voice to the #EndSARS protest by tweeting: “Nigeria is a JUNGLE!!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”.

Oshoala’s comment did not go down well with many, who questioned her effrontery in labelling a country that has honoured her in so many ways and made her who she is today, a jungle.

A twitter user, Olumi Michael wrote: “You were given a national honor but still have the effrontery to call the country a jungle. When you say endsars, you expect total discard of the system or looking into the grey areas in the police force. Please borrow brain if you lack one.”

Another twitter user, Tunde Tosin, wrote: “Madam, Nigeria is not a jungle. Having been opportune, you shouldn’t spit rubbish about our country. Yes, we are not where we ought to be, but definitely not a jungle.”

However, Oshoala has come out to apologise and clarify her feelings regarding their jungle tweet.

In a series of tweets Monday afternoon, the Super Falcons captain said she loves Nigeria and will never run away from her country.

ASISAT MON @Asisat Oshoala, “I made a tweet yesterday about Nigeria being a jungle. I did that in relation to the #EndSARS protest and not the country at large. I was clearly saying Nigeria isn’t for the weak, you have to be really strong and very confident…Don’t get it twisted; I love this country as y’all do hence reason for my outburst. I LOVE THIS COUNTRY AND WILL NOT RUN AWAY.”