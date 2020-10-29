Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government, Thursday, began distribution of items wantonly looted by hoodlums in the wake of the #endSARS protests to their respective owners.

The distribution exercise took place at the Government House, Okefia, Osogbo, the state capital, where thousands of the items were assembled for identification.

Before the distribution was announced, about 20 percent of the stolen items had been returned by the repentant litters.

This followed the 72 hours of amnesty given to the looters by Governor Adeboyega Oyetola to voluntarily return the items in their custodies or face a full wrath of the law.

The governror who had earlier inspected some of the recovered loots warned those that are still in possession of stolen items to return them before the commencement of the house-to-house search by security agents which started on Thursday.

The Secretary of the adhoc committee on recovery of stolen items, Mr Samson Owoyokun, who handed over the items to the owners, said the looting affected 14 local governments.

He said the recovered items were dropped by the looters and the committee have been going round to pick them.

Some of the items included motorcycles, deep freezers, TV sets, generator sets, laptops, chairs, rugs, air conditioners and several others.

He added that some of the owners had identified their property at the Government House and ready for collection.

Owoyokun, who commended the governor for ensuring that the looted items were returned voluntarily by the looters, expressed optimism that the remaining items would be recovered.

Owoyokun who is the Special Adviser to Governror Oyetola on Special Duties stressed that those who refused to embrace the offer of the government would face the full wrath of the law.